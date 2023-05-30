Kris Bryant -- with an on-base percentage of .286 in his past 10 games, 62 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on May 30 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Kris Bryant At The Plate

  • Bryant has six doubles, five home runs and 21 walks while hitting .263.
  • Bryant has recorded a hit in 32 of 49 games this year (65.3%), including 15 multi-hit games (30.6%).
  • Looking at the 49 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in five of them (10.2%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Bryant has driven in a run in 13 games this season (26.5%), including three games with more than one RBI (6.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 36.7% of his games this season (18 of 49), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.1%) he has scored more than once.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 21
.308 AVG .296
.410 OBP .360
.538 SLG .395
6 XBH 4
3 HR 2
6 RBI 7
7/7 K/BB 20/7
0 SB 0
Home Away
24 GP 25
16 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (64.0%)
7 (29.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (32.0%)
9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (36.0%)
3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.0%)
8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (20.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.49 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (62 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Diamondbacks are sending Gallen (6-2) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.97 ERA and 75 strikeouts through 66 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.97), 11th in WHIP (1.020), and 20th in K/9 (10.1).
