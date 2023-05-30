Nick Pratto Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Cardinals - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nick Pratto -- .250 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on May 30 at 7:45 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-6 with a double) in his most recent game against the Cardinals.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Nick Pratto At The Plate
- Pratto is hitting .301 with eight doubles, two home runs and 14 walks.
- In 18 of 30 games this season (60.0%) Pratto has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (33.3%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 30 games played this year, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this year (20.0%), Pratto has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (16.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 10 of 30 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|3
|.314
|AVG
|.500
|.400
|OBP
|.538
|.571
|SLG
|.500
|5
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|2
|11/3
|K/BB
|6/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|12
|8 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (83.3%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (41.7%)
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (8.3%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.32 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 58 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his 12th of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.23 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, the righty threw seven scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
- The 34-year-old's 4.23 ERA ranks 48th, 1.395 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 7 K/9 ranks 58th among qualifying pitchers this season.
