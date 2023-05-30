Nolan Jones -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on May 30 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Mets.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Nolan Jones At The Plate (2022)

  • Jones hit .244 with five doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
  • Jones got a hit 12 times last year in 28 games (42.9%), including seven multi-hit games (25.0%).
  • He went deep in two of 28 games last year, leaving the ballpark in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Jones drove in a run in six of 28 games last year (21.4%), with two or more RBIz in three of those contests (10.7%).
  • In six of 28 games last season (21.4%) he scored a run, and in three of those games (10.7%) he scored two or more runs.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
14 GP 14
.143 AVG .314
.211 OBP .375
.171 SLG .510
1 XBH 6
0 HR 2
5 RBI 8
19/3 K/BB 12/5
0 SB 0
Home Away
14 GP 14
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (35.7%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranked 24th in the league last season with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.26 team ERA ranked 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combined to allow 191 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • Gallen (6-2) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 2.97 ERA in 66 2/3 innings pitched, with 75 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.97), 11th in WHIP (1.020), and 20th in K/9 (10.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
