Nolan Jones Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nolan Jones -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on May 30 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Mets.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Nolan Jones At The Plate (2022)
- Jones hit .244 with five doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
- Jones got a hit 12 times last year in 28 games (42.9%), including seven multi-hit games (25.0%).
- He went deep in two of 28 games last year, leaving the ballpark in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
- Jones drove in a run in six of 28 games last year (21.4%), with two or more RBIz in three of those contests (10.7%).
- In six of 28 games last season (21.4%) he scored a run, and in three of those games (10.7%) he scored two or more runs.
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|.143
|AVG
|.314
|.211
|OBP
|.375
|.171
|SLG
|.510
|1
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|8
|19/3
|K/BB
|12/5
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (64.3%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (35.7%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (28.6%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranked 24th in the league last season with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.26 team ERA ranked 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combined to allow 191 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Gallen (6-2) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 2.97 ERA in 66 2/3 innings pitched, with 75 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.97), 11th in WHIP (1.020), and 20th in K/9 (10.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
