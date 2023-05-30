Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks square off against Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET, in the second of a four-game series at Chase Field.

Bookmakers list the Diamondbacks as -250 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +200 moneyline odds. An 8.5-run over/under has been set in the contest.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -250 +200 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Rockies and their foes are 7-3-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Rockies have put together a 2-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set runlines in three of those matchups). The average over/under established by oddsmakers in Colorado's past three games has been 11.2, a run in which the Rockies and their opponents have hit the over every time.

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 45 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (46.7%) in those games.

This season, Colorado has been at least a +200 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 33.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Colorado's games have gone over the total in 25 of its 54 chances.

The Rockies are 4-2-0 against the spread in their six games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-14 9-17 12-10 12-21 16-21 8-10

