Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks will try to out-hit Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 46 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.

Fueled by 176 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 15th in MLB with a .411 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies' .263 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.

Colorado has scored 255 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .323 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

The Rockies rank 14th in strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.

Colorado averages just 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.20 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Rockies have a combined 1.504 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will hand the ball to Kyle Freeland (4-5) for his 12th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed five innings while giving up two earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Miami Marlins.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

Freeland has made nine starts of five or more innings in 11 chances this season, and averages 5.3 frames when he pitches.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 5/25/2023 Marlins W 7-6 Home Kyle Freeland Braxton Garrett 5/26/2023 Mets L 5-2 Home Connor Seabold Max Scherzer 5/27/2023 Mets W 10-7 Home Chase Anderson Justin Verlander 5/28/2023 Mets W 11-10 Home Austin Gomber Tylor Megill 5/29/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-5 Away Karl Kauffmann Ryne Nelson 5/30/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Kyle Freeland Zac Gallen 5/31/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Dinelson Lamet Zac Gallen 6/1/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Chase Anderson Zach Davies 6/2/2023 Royals - Away Austin Gomber Jordan Lyles 6/3/2023 Royals - Away Karl Kauffmann Brady Singer 6/4/2023 Royals - Away Kyle Freeland Daniel Lynch

