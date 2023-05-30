The Arizona Diamondbacks (31-23) and the Colorado Rockies (24-31) will square off on Tuesday, May 30 at Chase Field, with Zac Gallen pitching for the Diamondbacks and Kyle Freeland taking the mound for the Rockies. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Diamondbacks as -250 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +200 moneyline odds. The game's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (6-2, 2.97 ERA) vs Freeland - COL (4-5, 3.86 ERA)

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 22 games this season and won 14 (63.6%) of those contests.

The Diamondbacks have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Arizona has a 71.4% chance to win.

The Diamondbacks were favored on the moneyline for four of their last 10 games, and they went 3-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Rockies have been victorious in 21, or 46.7%, of the 45 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Rockies have won all of their four games in which they were named as at least a +200 moneyline underdog.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Randal Grichuk 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+170) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+240) Kris Bryant 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+195)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +50000 - 5th

