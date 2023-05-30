Tuesday's contest that pits the St. Louis Cardinals (24-32) against the Kansas City Royals (17-38) at Busch Stadium is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Cardinals. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET on May 30.

The Cardinals will give the ball to Miles Mikolas (3-1, 4.23 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Zack Greinke (1-5, 4.55 ERA).

Royals vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Royals vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cardinals 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 2-3.

When it comes to the over/under, Kansas City and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games.

The Royals' record against the spread is 2-2-0 over their previous 10 games (bookmakers set spreads in four of those contests).

The Royals have won in 15, or 32.6%, of the 46 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Kansas City has been victorious four times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least +160 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 38.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas City scores the 24th-most runs in baseball (220 total, four per game).

The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.10) in the majors this season.

Royals Schedule