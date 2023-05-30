Vinnie Pasquantino -- with an on-base percentage of .273 in his past 10 games, 68 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on May 30 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last game, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Cardinals.

Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

TV Channel: BSMW

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate

Pasquantino leads Kansas City in OBP (.341), slugging percentage (.466) and OPS (.807) this season.

Pasquantino has had a hit in 34 of 54 games this year (63.0%), including multiple hits 13 times (24.1%).

He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (nine of 54), and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Pasquantino has an RBI in 18 of 54 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 20 games this season (37.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 16 .263 AVG .344 .348 OBP .429 .463 SLG .639 10 XBH 10 3 HR 4 13 RBI 6 7/11 K/BB 11/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 29 GP 25 18 (62.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (64.0%) 6 (20.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (28.0%) 10 (34.5%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (40.0%) 4 (13.8%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (20.0%) 11 (37.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (28.0%)

