On Wednesday, Elehuris Montero (.167 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two walks and two RBI) and the Colorado Rockies play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Tommy Henry. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry

Tommy Henry TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero is hitting .250 with three doubles, a home run and two walks.

Montero has reached base via a hit in eight games this season (of 17 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has gone deep in one game this season.

Montero has driven in a run in five games this season (29.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In six of 17 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 9 .350 AVG .194 .409 OBP .219 .450 SLG .323 2 XBH 2 0 HR 1 1 RBI 4 5/2 K/BB 16/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 7 GP 10 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

