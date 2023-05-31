Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Tommy Henry) at 9:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Discover More About This Game
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar has 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 23 walks while batting .243.
- Profar has reached base via a hit in 33 games this season (of 48 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 8.3% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29.2% of his games this season, Profar has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (12.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 20 of 48 games (41.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|18
|.259
|AVG
|.188
|.333
|OBP
|.296
|.397
|SLG
|.362
|4
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|5
|RBI
|10
|11/7
|K/BB
|22/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|22
|20 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (59.1%)
|7 (26.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (22.7%)
|13 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (31.8%)
|2 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (9.1%)
|8 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (27.3%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.43 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 63 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- The Diamondbacks will send Henry (2-1) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came in relief on Saturday when the left-hander tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox while allowing just one hit.
- The 25-year-old has a 4.50 ERA and 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .258 to opposing hitters.
