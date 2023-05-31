On Wednesday, Randal Grichuk (.389 batting average in his past 10 games, with five doubles, three walks and five RBI) and the Colorado Rockies play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Tommy Henry. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry

Tommy Henry TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

Grichuk has 10 doubles, a home run and nine walks while hitting .367.

Grichuk is batting .471 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

In 83.3% of his games this year (20 of 24), Grichuk has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (45.8%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in just one game this season.

Grichuk has driven in a run in seven games this season (29.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 11 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 .500 AVG .273 .563 OBP .333 .643 SLG .455 2 XBH 2 0 HR 1 0 RBI 3 3/2 K/BB 5/2 0 SB 1 Home Away 14 GP 10 11 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (90.0%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (40.0%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (50.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings