Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies hit the field on Wednesday at Chase Field against Tommy Henry, who will start for the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.

The Diamondbacks are -165 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Rockies (+140). Arizona is favored on the run line (-1.5). A 10-run over/under is set for the matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rockies gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -165 +140 10 -105 -115 -1.5 +110 -135

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 5-5.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Rockies and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies have gone 2-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (three of those games had a spread listed by bookmakers).

Read More About This Game

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been underdogs in 46 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (45.7%) in those contests.

This season, Colorado has won nine of its 29 games, or 31%, when it's the underdog by at least +140 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Colorado and its opponents have hit the over in 25 of its 55 games with a total this season.

The Rockies are 4-2-0 against the spread in their six games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-14 9-18 12-10 12-22 16-22 8-10

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.