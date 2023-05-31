Elias Diaz and Corbin Carroll are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks meet at Chase Field on Wednesday (starting at 9:40 PM ET).

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Elias Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Diaz Stats

Diaz has 54 hits with 11 doubles, six home runs, 15 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .329/.385/.506 so far this year.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks May. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks May. 29 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Mets May. 27 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Mets May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins May. 25 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

McMahon Stats

Ryan McMahon has put up 49 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 31 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashing .254/.335/.477 so far this season.

McMahon heads into this matchup looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .351 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs, eight walks and 13 RBI.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks May. 30 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks May. 29 4-for-5 1 1 3 9 0 vs. Mets May. 28 3-for-4 3 1 5 7 0 vs. Mets May. 27 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Mets May. 26 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Tommy Henry Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Henry Stats

Tommy Henry (2-1) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his seventh start of the season.

In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

In six starts this season, Henry has lasted five or more innings four times, with an average of 4.9 innings per appearance.

Henry Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Red Sox May. 27 1.1 1 0 0 0 0 at Phillies May. 22 5.2 4 2 2 5 2 at Athletics May. 16 4.2 6 4 4 4 3 vs. Giants May. 11 6.2 5 2 2 2 2 vs. Nationals May. 6 6.0 6 2 2 3 2

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 52 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 23 walks and 20 RBI. He's also stolen 16 bases.

He's slashing .291/.379/.531 on the year.

Carroll will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .278 with two home runs, a walk and three RBI.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies May. 30 1-for-2 2 1 1 4 2 vs. Rockies May. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Red Sox May. 28 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Red Sox May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox May. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Gurriel Stats

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 14 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 13 walks and 29 RBI (58 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He's slashed .312/.361/.554 on the season.

Gurriel Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies May. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies May. 29 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Red Sox May. 28 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Red Sox May. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox May. 26 1-for-4 0 0 1 3 0

