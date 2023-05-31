Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 31
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. leads the Arizona Diamondbacks (32-23) into a matchup with Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies (24-32) at Chase Field, on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET. Gurriel is at .312, the eighth-best average in the league, and Diaz is fourth at .329.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Tommy Henry (2-1) to the mound, while Dinelson Lamet (1-1) will get the nod for the Rockies.
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Henry - ARI (2-1, 4.50 ERA) vs Lamet - COL (1-1, 13.50 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dinelson Lamet
- Lamet will start for the Rockies, his first this season.
- The 30-year-old righty has appeared out of the bullpen 12 times this season.
- In 12 games this season, he has a 13.50 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .341 against him.
Dinelson Lamet vs. Diamondbacks
- The Diamondbacks have MLB's sixth-ranked scoring offense (276 total runs) and have racked up a .262 batting average as a team while hitting 64 home runs (11th in the league) this season.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tommy Henry
- The Diamondbacks' Henry (2-1) will make his seventh start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen against the Boston Red Sox while allowing one hit.
- The 25-year-old has pitched in seven games this season with a 4.50 ERA and 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .258.
- He has earned a quality start two times in six starts this season.
- Henry has four starts of five or more innings this season in six chances. He averages 4.9 innings per outing.
Tommy Henry vs. Rockies
- The Rockies rank sixth in MLB with a .262 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 15th in the league (.411) and 47 home runs.
- The Rockies have gone 7-for-22 with three doubles, a triple and four RBI in 5 1/3 innings this season against the left-hander.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.