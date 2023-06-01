The Kansas City Chiefs' over/under for 2023 is 11.5 wins, indicating that a postseason run is a safe bet.

Chiefs: Win Total Odds & Over/Under

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 11.5 -140 +120 58.3%

Kansas City Betting Insights

Kansas City went 6-10-1 ATS last season.

The Chiefs and their opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

On offense, Kansas City was a top-five unit last season, ranking best in the NFL by putting up 413.6 yards per game. It ranked 11th on defense (328.2 yards allowed per game).

The Chiefs posted seven wins at home last season and seven on the road.

When underdogs, Kansas City picked up just one win (1-1) versus its 13-2 record when favored.

Chiefs Impact Players

Patrick Mahomes II threw for 5,250 yards (308.8 per game) while completing 67.1% of his passes (435-for-648), with 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last season. He also carried the ball 61 times for 358 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 21.1 yards per game.

Isiah Pacheco ran for 830 yards on 170 carries (48.8 yards per game) and scored five touchdowns a season ago.

Travis Kelce reeled in 110 passes for 1,338 yards last year with 12 touchdowns. He was targeted 152 times, and averaged 78.7 receiving yards.

Chris Jones put together a solid body of work a year ago, notching 15.5 sacks, 17.0 TFL and 44 tackles.

L'Jarius Sneed picked off three passes and tacked on 108 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 3.5 sacks, and 11 passes defended last season.

Kansas City 2023 Strength of Schedule

Taking into account their opponents' combined win total last year (147), the Chiefs have the 15th-ranked schedule in the NFL.

Kansas City will challenge nine teams this season that finished above .500 in 2022. That schedule features four teams that had 12 or more victories and three squads with fewer than six wins last year.

The Chiefs will see eight returning playoff teams on their schedule this season and square off against seven teams with negative playoff odds for the 2023 season.

Chiefs Postseason Odds

Odds to Make the Playoffs: -450

-450 Odds to Win the AFC West: -165

-165 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +600

