The Miami Heat are 9-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023
Time: 8:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Heat 109

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 9)

Heat (+ 9) Pick OU: Over (219)



The Heat (30-48-4 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 17.1% less often than the Nuggets (44-36-2) this year.

Denver covers the spread when it is a 9-point favorite or more 43.5% of the time. That's more often than Miami covers as an underdog of 9 or more (never covered this season).

Miami and its opponents have gone over the point total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's more often than Denver and its opponents have (37 out of 82).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Heat are 8-16, while the Nuggets are 43-18 as moneyline favorites.

Nuggets Performance Insights

With 115.8 points per game on offense, Denver is 12th in the NBA. At the other end of the court, it gives up 112.5 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.

The Nuggets have been one of the best teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are averaging 28.9 per game (second-best in NBA).

The Nuggets rank fourth-best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 37.9%. They rank 18th in the league by making 11.8 three-pointers per contest.

In terms of shot breakdown, Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers (accounting for 72.9% of the team's buckets) and 36.1% threes (27.1%).

