The Miami Heat are 8.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The point total is 218.5 in the matchup.

Nuggets vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ABC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -8.5 218.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 218.5 points 63 times.

Denver's contests this year have an average point total of 228.3, 9.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Nuggets' ATS record is 45-37-0 this season.

Denver has been the favorite in 61 games this season and won 43 (70.5%) of those contests.

This season, Denver has won 16 of its 22 games, or 72.7%, when favored by at least -375 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 78.9% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 218.5 % of Games Over 218.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 63 76.8% 115.8 225.3 112.5 222.3 229.9 Heat 41 50% 109.5 225.3 109.8 222.3 219.6

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets are 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall over their past 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Nuggets have hit the over five times.

Denver has done a better job covering the spread at home (25-16-0) than it has in road games (20-21-0).

The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets put up are six more points than the Heat allow (109.8).

When Denver puts up more than 109.8 points, it is 39-22 against the spread and 48-13 overall.

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Splits

Nuggets and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 45-37 10-13 38-44 Heat 30-52 1-1 41-41

Nuggets vs. Heat Point Insights

Nuggets Heat 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 39-22 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 15-15 48-13 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 22-8 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 27-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 25-36 28-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 38-23

