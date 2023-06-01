The Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat are playing in the NBA Finals, with Game 1 next to come.

The Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat are playing in the NBA Finals, with Game 1 next to come.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ABC

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets make 50.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (48.2%).

Denver has a 41-12 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.2% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 27th.

The Nuggets average six more points per game (115.8) than the Heat give up (109.8).

Denver has a 48-13 record when putting up more than 109.8 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

In home games, the Nuggets are averaging 7.2 more points per game (119.4) than they are in road games (112.2).

Denver surrenders 109.6 points per game at home this season, compared to 115.3 away from home.

When it comes to three-pointers, the Nuggets have fared better in home games this year, sinking 12.4 threes per game with a 39% three-point percentage, compared to 11.3 threes per game and a 36.7% three-point percentage in away games.

Nuggets Injuries