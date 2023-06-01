The Colorado Rockies and Randal Grichuk, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Thursday at 3:40 PM ET.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

  • Grichuk is hitting .351 with 10 doubles, a home run and nine walks.
  • Grichuk has had a hit in 20 of 25 games this year (80.0%), including multiple hits 11 times (44.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
  • In seven games this year (28.0%), Grichuk has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 11 of 25 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
.500 AVG .273
.563 OBP .333
.643 SLG .455
2 XBH 2
0 HR 1
0 RBI 3
3/2 K/BB 5/2
0 SB 1
Home Away
14 GP 11
11 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (81.8%)
7 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (36.4%)
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.35 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (63 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Davies (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 5.68 ERA in 12 2/3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 30-year-old has a 5.68 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .286 to opposing hitters.
