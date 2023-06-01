Chase Anderson will take the mound for the Colorado Rockies against Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday at 3:40 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Time: 3:40 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 47 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.

Colorado ranks 15th in the majors with a .407 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .260 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.

Colorado ranks 13th in the majors with 256 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an OBP of .320 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Rockies rank 17th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.5 whiffs per contest.

Colorado has a 7.5 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Colorado has pitched to a 5.23 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.500 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will send Anderson (0-0) to the mound for his fourth start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed five innings while giving up one earned run on four hits in a matchup with the New York Mets.

Anderson has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 5/27/2023 Mets W 10-7 Home Chase Anderson Justin Verlander 5/28/2023 Mets W 11-10 Home Austin Gomber Tylor Megill 5/29/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-5 Away Karl Kauffmann Ryne Nelson 5/30/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-1 Away Kyle Freeland Zac Gallen 5/31/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-0 Away Dinelson Lamet Tommy Henry 6/1/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Chase Anderson Zach Davies 6/2/2023 Royals - Away Austin Gomber Jordan Lyles 6/3/2023 Royals - Away Karl Kauffmann Daniel Lynch 6/4/2023 Royals - Away Kyle Freeland Brady Singer 6/6/2023 Giants - Home Connor Seabold Alex Wood 6/7/2023 Giants - Home Chase Anderson Logan Webb

