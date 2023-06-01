The Colorado Rockies (24-33) hope to break their three-game losing run versus the Arizona Diamondbacks (33-23), at 3:40 PM ET on Thursday.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Zach Davies (0-1) against the Rockies and Chase Anderson.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Probable Pitchers: Davies - ARI (0-1, 5.68 ERA) vs Anderson - COL (0-0, 1.31 ERA)

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chase Anderson

Anderson (0-0) takes the mound first for the Rockies in his fourth start of the season. He has a 1.31 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts.

His last appearance came on Sunday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The 35-year-old has a 1.31 ERA and 4.4 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .208 to his opponents.

Anderson is seeking his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages four innings per start.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Davies

Davies (0-1) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in 3 1/3 innings pitched against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.68, a 1.25 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.737 in three games this season.

