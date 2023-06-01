Ryan McMahon and his .477 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (144 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Arizona Diamondbacks and Zach Davies on June 1 at 3:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

  • McMahon has 15 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 25 walks while batting .250.
  • In 62.3% of his 53 games this season, McMahon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in eight games this season (15.1%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
  • McMahon has had at least one RBI in 35.8% of his games this year (19 of 53), with more than one RBI six times (11.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 23 games this year (43.4%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 21
.283 AVG .152
.328 OBP .239
.491 SLG .304
7 XBH 7
2 HR 2
9 RBI 7
25/4 K/BB 24/9
0 SB 2
Home Away
26 GP 27
17 (65.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (59.3%)
9 (34.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (7.4%)
11 (42.3%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (44.4%)
5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%)
14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (18.5%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.35 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (63 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Davies (0-1) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 5.68 ERA in 12 2/3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 30-year-old has a 5.68 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .286 to opposing hitters.
