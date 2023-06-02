Drew Waters Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rockies - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Friday, Drew Waters (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Kansas City Royals play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chase Anderson. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Explore More About This Game
Drew Waters At The Plate (2022)
- Waters hit .240 with six doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.
- Waters got a base hit in 14 out of 31 games last year (45.2%), with multiple hits in eight of those contests (25.8%).
- In five of 31 games last year, he hit a home run (16.1%). He went deep in 4.6% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Waters drove in a run in 11 of 31 games last year (35.5%), with more than one RBI in five of those games (16.1%).
- He scored a run in 12 of 31 games last year (38.7%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.289
|AVG
|.196
|.385
|OBP
|.268
|.533
|SLG
|.431
|6
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|9
|15/7
|K/BB
|25/5
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (35.3%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (23.5%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (35.3%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (17.6%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (29.4%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Rockies had a collective 7.5 K/9 last season, the second-worst in the league.
- The Rockies had the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.08).
- Rockies pitchers combined to surrender 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
- Anderson (0-0) takes the mound for the Rockies in his fourth start of the season. He has a 1.31 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts.
- The righty's last time out was on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 35-year-old has put up an ERA of 1.31, with 4.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .208 batting average against him.
