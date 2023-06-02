On Friday, Drew Waters (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Kansas City Royals play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chase Anderson. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Drew Waters At The Plate (2022)

  • Waters hit .240 with six doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.
  • Waters got a base hit in 14 out of 31 games last year (45.2%), with multiple hits in eight of those contests (25.8%).
  • In five of 31 games last year, he hit a home run (16.1%). He went deep in 4.6% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • Waters drove in a run in 11 of 31 games last year (35.5%), with more than one RBI in five of those games (16.1%).
  • He scored a run in 12 of 31 games last year (38.7%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
14 GP 17
.289 AVG .196
.385 OBP .268
.533 SLG .431
6 XBH 6
2 HR 3
9 RBI 9
15/7 K/BB 25/5
0 SB 0
Home Away
14 GP 17
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (35.3%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (23.5%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (35.3%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (17.6%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (29.4%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies had a collective 7.5 K/9 last season, the second-worst in the league.
  • The Rockies had the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.08).
  • Rockies pitchers combined to surrender 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
  • Anderson (0-0) takes the mound for the Rockies in his fourth start of the season. He has a 1.31 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts.
  • The righty's last time out was on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
  • The 35-year-old has put up an ERA of 1.31, with 4.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .208 batting average against him.
