The Kansas City Royals and MJ Melendez (.286 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Chase Anderson and the Colorado Rockies at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is batting .205 with 10 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 24 walks.

Melendez has picked up a hit in 29 of 51 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.

He has hit a home run in 9.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Melendez has picked up an RBI in 14 games this year (27.5%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (11.8%).

He has scored in 19 of 51 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 13 .192 AVG .245 .289 OBP .302 .359 SLG .408 7 XBH 5 3 HR 1 10 RBI 7 27/11 K/BB 19/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 23 15 (53.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (60.9%) 3 (10.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (21.7%) 11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (34.8%) 4 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%) 7 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (30.4%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings