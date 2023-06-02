The Kansas City Royals, including Nick Pratto (.343 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Chase Anderson and the Colorado Rockies at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Nick Pratto At The Plate

Pratto is hitting .295 with eight doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.

Pratto has picked up a hit in 58.1% of his 31 games this season, with at least two hits in 32.3% of those games.

He has homered in two of 31 games played this season, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

In 19.4% of his games this year, Pratto has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (16.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 32.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.7%.

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 3 .314 AVG .500 .400 OBP .538 .571 SLG .500 5 XBH 0 2 HR 0 10 RBI 2 11/3 K/BB 6/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 18 GP 13 8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (76.9%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (38.5%) 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (7.7%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

