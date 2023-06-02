The Kansas City Royals, including Nicky Lopez (.452 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Chase Anderson and the Colorado Rockies at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

  • Lopez is hitting .250 with three doubles, two triples and 11 walks.
  • Lopez has had a hit in 12 of 26 games this season (46.2%), including multiple hits three times (11.5%).
  • In 26 games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Lopez has driven in a run in six games this year (23.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in five of 26 games (19.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 11
.130 AVG .250
.310 OBP .333
.261 SLG .313
2 XBH 2
0 HR 0
2 RBI 5
6/5 K/BB 6/3
1 SB 1
11 GP 15
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies' 5.23 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (75 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Anderson (0-0 with a 1.31 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season.
  • In his last outing on Sunday against the New York Mets, the right-hander went five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • In five games this season, the 35-year-old has put up an ERA of 1.31, with 4.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .208 against him.
