Nolan Jones Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Royals - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Friday, Nolan Jones (on the back of going 2-for-4 with an RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones is batting .318 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.
- Jones enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .368 with one homer.
- This year, Jones has posted at least one hit in five of six games (83.3%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Jones has driven in a run in three games this year (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|3
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (100.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (66.7%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.05 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 64 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- The Royals will send Lyles (0-9) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 0-9 with a 7.15 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty went five innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 71st in ERA (7.15), 51st in WHIP (1.362), and 63rd in K/9 (6.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
