Elias Diaz and Salvador Perez will hit the field when the Colorado Rockies and Kansas City Royals meet on Friday at Kauffman Stadium.

Rockies vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 48 home runs as a team.

Fueled by 184 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 14th in MLB with a .407 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .260 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.

Colorado has scored the 13th-most runs in the majors this season with 260 (4.5 per game).

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .320 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

The Rockies rank 18th in strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.

Colorado averages just 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.

Colorado has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.23) in the majors this season.

The Rockies have a combined 1.501 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will send Chase Anderson (0-0) to the mound for his fourth start this season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in five innings pitched against the New York Mets on Sunday.

Anderson will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 5/28/2023 Mets W 11-10 Home Austin Gomber Tylor Megill 5/29/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-5 Away Karl Kauffmann Ryne Nelson 5/30/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-1 Away Kyle Freeland Zac Gallen 5/31/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-0 Away Dinelson Lamet Tommy Henry 6/1/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-4 Away Connor Seabold Zach Davies 6/2/2023 Royals - Away Chase Anderson Jordan Lyles 6/3/2023 Royals - Away Austin Gomber Daniel Lynch 6/4/2023 Royals - Away Kyle Freeland Brady Singer 6/6/2023 Giants - Home Dinelson Lamet Alex Wood 6/7/2023 Giants - Home Connor Seabold Logan Webb 6/8/2023 Giants - Home Chase Anderson Alex Cobb

