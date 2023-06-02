The Kansas City Royals (17-39) and the Colorado Rockies (24-34) will clash on Friday, June 2 at Kauffman Stadium, with Jordan Lyles getting the ball for the Royals and Chase Anderson taking the hill for the Rockies. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Royals are favored in this one, at -125, while the underdog Rockies have +105 odds to win. The total is 9.5 runs for this matchup (with +100 odds to go over and -120 odds on the under).

Rockies vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Lyles - KC (0-9, 7.15 ERA) vs Anderson - COL (0-0, 1.31 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rockies vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Rockies and Royals matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Rockies (+105), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Rockies are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $20.50 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Elias Díaz hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Rockies vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Royals have been favored in seven games this season, but they have failed to win any of those contests.

The Royals have played three times as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, and lost each game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Kansas City.

The Royals did not win a game as the moneyline favorite over the last 10 games in four tries.

Over its last 10 outings, Kansas City and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have come away with 21 wins in the 48 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Rockies have a win-loss record of 17-25 when favored by +105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 4-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Rockies vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Harold Castro 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+175) Ezequiel Tovar 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+195) Charlie Blackmon 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+190) Elias Díaz 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+150) Randal Grichuk 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+160)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 26th 5th Win NL West +25000 - 5th

Think the Rockies can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Colorado and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.