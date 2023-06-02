Michael Massey and the Kansas City Royals will see Chase Anderson starting for the Colorado Rockies in the first game of a three-game series, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

The Royals are listed as -120 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Rockies (+100). The over/under is 9 runs for the game (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds to go under).

Royals vs. Rockies Odds & Info

  • Date: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: BSKC
  • Location: Kansas City, Missouri
  • Venue: Kauffman Stadium
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Royals -120 +100 9 -120 +100 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

  • The Royals have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.
  • In their last 10 games with a total, the Royals and their opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The Royals have won two of their last four games against the spread.
    • Kansas City's past four games have gone under the point total, and the average total during that span was 9.2.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

  • The Royals have yet to win as the moneyline favorite this season, going 0-7.
  • Kansas City has not won a game when it entered play as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter in three chances.
  • The Royals have an implied moneyline win probability of 54.5% in this game.
  • Kansas City has played in 56 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-30-2).
  • The Royals have a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season (covering 57.1% of the time).

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
8-21 9-18 8-17 9-21 13-29 4-9

