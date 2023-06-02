Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals take on the Colorado Rockies and starter Chase Anderson on Friday at 8:10 PM ET at Kauffman Stadium.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 22nd in MLB play with 56 total home runs.

Kansas City ranks 24th in MLB, slugging .385.

The Royals' .232 batting average ranks 24th in the majors.

Kansas City has the No. 25 offense in MLB play, scoring 3.9 runs per game (221 total runs).

The Royals are last in MLB with an on-base percentage of .296.

The Royals strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 23rd in MLB.

The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Kansas City's pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.

Kansas City's 5.05 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Royals average MLB's 25th-ranked WHIP (1.433).

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jordan Lyles gets the start for the Royals, his 12th of the season. He is 0-9 with a 7.15 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, the righty tossed five innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Lyles is trying to secure his second quality start of the season in this matchup.

Lyles will look to last five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.6 frames per outing.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 5/26/2023 Nationals L 12-10 Home Jordan Lyles Patrick Corbin 5/27/2023 Nationals L 4-2 Home Brady Singer Josiah Gray 5/28/2023 Nationals W 3-2 Home Daniel Lynch MacKenzie Gore 5/29/2023 Cardinals W 7-0 Away Josh Staumont Adam Wainwright 5/30/2023 Cardinals L 2-1 Away Zack Greinke Miles Mikolas 6/2/2023 Rockies - Home Jordan Lyles Chase Anderson 6/3/2023 Rockies - Home Daniel Lynch Austin Gomber 6/4/2023 Rockies - Home Brady Singer Kyle Freeland 6/5/2023 Marlins - Away - Braxton Garrett 6/6/2023 Marlins - Away Zack Greinke Jesús Luzardo 6/7/2023 Marlins - Away Jordan Lyles Edward Cabrera

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.