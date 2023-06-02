Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Royals - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon and his .889 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Diamondbacks.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon is hitting .255 with 16 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 25 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 86th, his on-base percentage ranks 79th, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.
- McMahon has had a hit in 34 of 54 games this season (63.0%), including multiple hits 12 times (22.2%).
- He has gone deep in eight games this season (14.8%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 35.2% of his games this year, McMahon has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (11.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 24 games this season (44.4%), including three multi-run games (5.6%).
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|21
|.283
|AVG
|.152
|.328
|OBP
|.239
|.491
|SLG
|.304
|7
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|7
|25/4
|K/BB
|24/9
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|28
|17 (65.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (60.7%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (10.7%)
|11 (42.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (46.4%)
|5 (19.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (10.7%)
|14 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (17.9%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Royals have a 5.05 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (64 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Royals are sending Lyles (0-9) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 0-9 with a 7.15 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks 71st in ERA (7.15), 51st in WHIP (1.362), and 63rd in K/9 (6.6).
