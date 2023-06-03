Robert Austin Wynns Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Royals - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Saturday, Robert Austin Wynns (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Colorado Rockies play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Daniel Lynch. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate
- Wynns is hitting .167 with two doubles and four walks.
- Wynns has gotten a hit in six of 12 games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a home run in his 12 games this year.
- Wynns has driven in a run in four games this season (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in four of 12 games so far this year.
Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|2
|.167
|AVG
|.200
|.167
|OBP
|.333
|.333
|SLG
|.200
|1
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|0
|4/0
|K/BB
|1/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Royals have a 5.08 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 65 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Lynch (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Royals, his second of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
