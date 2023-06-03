Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rockies - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. (batting .220 in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs and eight RBI), take on starter Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Rockies Player Props
|Royals vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Royals vs Rockies
|Royals vs Rockies Odds
|Royals vs Rockies Prediction
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. is hitting .228 with eight doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 11 walks.
- Witt Jr. has had a hit in 33 of 56 games this year (58.9%), including multiple hits 14 times (25.0%).
- In nine games this season, he has hit a home run (16.1%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Witt Jr. has an RBI in 19 of 56 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 51.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.9%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|16
|.247
|AVG
|.212
|.287
|OBP
|.246
|.483
|SLG
|.364
|10
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|6
|17/5
|K/BB
|17/3
|4
|SB
|6
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|27
|17 (58.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (59.3%)
|8 (27.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (22.2%)
|15 (51.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (51.9%)
|5 (17.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (14.8%)
|9 (31.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (37.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.18).
- The Rockies give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (77 total, 1.3 per game).
- Gomber makes the start for the Rockies, his 12th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 7.00 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he tossed four innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up a 7.00 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .291 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.