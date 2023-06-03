Ezequiel Tovar and his .410 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (124 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Kansas City Royals and Daniel Lynch on June 3 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch

Daniel Lynch TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Tovar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar is batting .241 with 16 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 10 walks.

Tovar has gotten at least one hit in 65.5% of his games this year (36 of 55), with more than one hit eight times (14.5%).

He has homered in 7.3% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the plate.

Tovar has driven in a run in 18 games this season (32.7%), including five games with more than one RBI (9.1%).

In 43.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 19 .268 AVG .182 .305 OBP .239 .464 SLG .273 8 XBH 4 1 HR 1 6 RBI 10 13/1 K/BB 23/5 0 SB 1 Home Away 28 GP 27 22 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (51.9%) 3 (10.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (18.5%) 14 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (37.0%) 2 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.4%) 9 (32.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (33.3%)

Royals Pitching Rankings