On Saturday, Jurickson Profar (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points below season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Daniel Lynch. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Royals.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is hitting .232 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 23 walks.

Profar has gotten a hit in 33 of 50 games this year (66.0%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (24.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 8.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Profar has driven home a run in 15 games this season (30.0%), including more than one RBI in 12.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 21 of 50 games (42.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 18 .259 AVG .188 .333 OBP .296 .397 SLG .362 4 XBH 6 2 HR 3 5 RBI 10 11/7 K/BB 22/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 24 20 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (54.2%) 7 (26.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%) 13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%) 2 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%) 8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (29.2%)

Royals Pitching Rankings