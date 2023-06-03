The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rockies.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has eight doubles and eight walks while hitting .262.

In 54.2% of his 24 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

In 24 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

In nine games this year, Garcia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in seven of 24 games so far this year.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 8 11 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (25.0%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings