Michael Massey and his .412 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (122 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Colorado Rockies and Austin Gomber on June 3 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Michael Massey At The Plate

  • Massey is hitting .235 with four doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.
  • Massey has gotten a hit in 26 of 50 games this year (52.0%), with more than one hit on nine occasions (18.0%).
  • He has homered in 8.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 26.0% of his games this season, Massey has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.0%.
  • In 14 of 50 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 14
.245 AVG .196
.323 OBP .208
.358 SLG .196
4 XBH 0
1 HR 0
6 RBI 4
18/5 K/BB 19/1
1 SB 1
Home Away
25 GP 25
14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (48.0%)
5 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.0%)
10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (16.0%)
2 (8.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.0%)
8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (20.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.5 K/9, the worst in the league.
  • The Rockies have a 5.18 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (77 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Gomber (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 12th start of the season. He has a 7.00 ERA in 54 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
  • The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he tossed four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • In 11 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up a 7.00 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .291 to opposing batters.
