The Kansas City Royals, including Nick Pratto (.229 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Nick Pratto At The Plate

Pratto has eight doubles, two home runs and 16 walks while hitting .296.

Pratto has reached base via a hit in 19 games this year (of 32 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

He has hit a home run in two of 32 games played this season, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

Pratto has picked up an RBI in six games this season (18.8%), with more than one RBI in five of them (15.6%).

In 31.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (9.4%).

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 3 .314 AVG .500 .400 OBP .538 .571 SLG .500 5 XBH 0 2 HR 0 10 RBI 2 11/3 K/BB 6/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 19 GP 13 9 (47.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (76.9%) 5 (26.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (38.5%) 9 (47.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (7.7%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings