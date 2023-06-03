On Saturday, Randal Grichuk (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Colorado Rockies face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Daniel Lynch. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch

Daniel Lynch TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

Grichuk is hitting .347 with 10 doubles, a home run and nine walks.

In 80.8% of his 26 games this season, Grichuk has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in only one game this season.

Grichuk has driven in a run in seven games this year (26.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 46.2% of his games this season (12 of 26), he has scored, and in four of those games (15.4%) he has scored more than once.

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 .500 AVG .273 .563 OBP .333 .643 SLG .455 2 XBH 2 0 HR 1 0 RBI 3 3/2 K/BB 5/2 0 SB 1 Home Away 14 GP 12 11 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (83.3%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

