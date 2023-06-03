How to Watch the Royals vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 3
Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies hit the field on Saturday at Kauffman Stadium against Daniel Lynch, who is starting for the Kansas City Royals. First pitch will be at 4:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.
Royals vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals rank 21st in MLB play with 58 total home runs.
- Kansas City's .385 slugging percentage is 24th in baseball.
- The Royals' .232 batting average ranks 24th in MLB.
- Kansas City is the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 3.9 runs per game (223 total).
- The Royals rank last in baseball with an on-base percentage of .296.
- The Royals' 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 21st in MLB.
- Kansas City's pitching staff ranks 14th in the majors with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Kansas City has a 5.08 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals average MLB's 25th-ranked WHIP (1.427).
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Royals will send Lynch (0-0) to make his second start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the left-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/27/2023
|Nationals
|L 4-2
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Josiah Gray
|5/28/2023
|Nationals
|W 3-2
|Home
|Daniel Lynch
|MacKenzie Gore
|5/29/2023
|Cardinals
|W 7-0
|Away
|Josh Staumont
|Adam Wainwright
|5/30/2023
|Cardinals
|L 2-1
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Miles Mikolas
|6/2/2023
|Rockies
|L 7-2
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Chase Anderson
|6/3/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Daniel Lynch
|Austin Gomber
|6/4/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Kyle Freeland
|6/5/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|-
|Braxton Garrett
|6/6/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Jesús Luzardo
|6/7/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Edward Cabrera
|6/9/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Daniel Lynch
|Tyler Wells
