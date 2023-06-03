Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies hit the field on Saturday at Kauffman Stadium against Daniel Lynch, who is starting for the Kansas City Royals. First pitch will be at 4:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Royals vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 21st in MLB play with 58 total home runs.

Kansas City's .385 slugging percentage is 24th in baseball.

The Royals' .232 batting average ranks 24th in MLB.

Kansas City is the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 3.9 runs per game (223 total).

The Royals rank last in baseball with an on-base percentage of .296.

The Royals' 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 21st in MLB.

Kansas City's pitching staff ranks 14th in the majors with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Kansas City has a 5.08 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Royals average MLB's 25th-ranked WHIP (1.427).

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will send Lynch (0-0) to make his second start of the season.

In his last appearance on Sunday, the left-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 5/27/2023 Nationals L 4-2 Home Brady Singer Josiah Gray 5/28/2023 Nationals W 3-2 Home Daniel Lynch MacKenzie Gore 5/29/2023 Cardinals W 7-0 Away Josh Staumont Adam Wainwright 5/30/2023 Cardinals L 2-1 Away Zack Greinke Miles Mikolas 6/2/2023 Rockies L 7-2 Home Jordan Lyles Chase Anderson 6/3/2023 Rockies - Home Daniel Lynch Austin Gomber 6/4/2023 Rockies - Home Brady Singer Kyle Freeland 6/5/2023 Marlins - Away - Braxton Garrett 6/6/2023 Marlins - Away Zack Greinke Jesús Luzardo 6/7/2023 Marlins - Away Jordan Lyles Edward Cabrera 6/9/2023 Orioles - Away Daniel Lynch Tyler Wells

