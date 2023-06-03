Player prop bet odds for Vinnie Pasquantino and others are available when the Kansas City Royals host the Colorado Rockies at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Daniel Lynch Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Lynch Stats

The Royals' Daniel Lynch will make his second start of the season.

Lynch Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Nationals May. 28 5.1 5 2 2 6 3

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has 56 hits with 16 doubles, nine home runs, 24 walks and 26 RBI.

He's slashed .263/.342/.465 on the year.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rockies Jun. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals May. 30 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 at Cardinals May. 29 3-for-5 0 0 2 4 vs. Nationals May. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals May. 27 1-for-5 0 0 0 1

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Witt Jr. Stats

Bobby Witt Jr. has 53 hits with eight doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, 11 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.

He has a .228/.265/.427 slash line on the year.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals May. 30 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 1 at Cardinals May. 29 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 1 vs. Nationals May. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

McMahon Stats

Ryan McMahon has 53 hits with 16 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 25 walks and 33 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .260/.339/.490 so far this year.

McMahon has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .474 with a double, a triple, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Jun. 2 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 1 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Diamondbacks May. 31 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks May. 30 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks May. 29 4-for-5 1 1 3 9 0

