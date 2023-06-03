Top Player Prop Bets for Royals vs. Rockies on June 3, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Vinnie Pasquantino and others are available when the Kansas City Royals host the Colorado Rockies at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
Royals vs. Rockies Game Info
- When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Daniel Lynch Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -125)
Lynch Stats
- The Royals' Daniel Lynch will make his second start of the season.
Lynch Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Nationals
|May. 28
|5.1
|5
|2
|2
|6
|3
Vinnie Pasquantino Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Pasquantino Stats
- Pasquantino has 56 hits with 16 doubles, nine home runs, 24 walks and 26 RBI.
- He's slashed .263/.342/.465 on the year.
Pasquantino Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|at Cardinals
|May. 29
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|4
|vs. Nationals
|May. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 27
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Bobby Witt Jr. has 53 hits with eight doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, 11 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.
- He has a .228/.265/.427 slash line on the year.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|at Cardinals
|May. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|1
|vs. Nationals
|May. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
McMahon Stats
- Ryan McMahon has 53 hits with 16 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 25 walks and 33 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashing .260/.339/.490 so far this year.
- McMahon has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .474 with a double, a triple, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Jun. 2
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 1
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 31
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 30
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 29
|4-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|9
|0
