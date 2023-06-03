Edward Olivares carries a two-game homer streak into the Kansas City Royals' (17-40) game against the Colorado Rockies (25-34) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday, at Kauffman Stadium.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Royals will send Daniel Lynch to the mound, while Austin Gomber (4-4) will answer the bell for the Rockies.

Royals vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lynch - KC (0-0, 3.38 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (4-4, 7.00 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Daniel Lynch

Lynch will get the start for the Royals, his second of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits against the Washington Nationals.

He has pitched in one games this season with an ERA of 3.38, a batting average against of .238 and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Austin Gomber

Gomber (4-4) takes the mound first for the Rockies in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 7.00 ERA in 54 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Sunday against the New York Mets, the left-hander threw four innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.00, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .291 against him.

Gomber is trying to secure his fifth quality start of the year in this outing.

Gomber is trying to record his seventh start of five or more innings this season in this outing.

