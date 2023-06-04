The Denver Nuggets, Bruce Brown included, will play at 8:00 PM on Sunday versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his most recent game, a 104-93 win versus the Heat, Brown put up 10 points.

In this piece we'll break down Brown's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.5 12.2 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 4.1 Assists -- 3.4 2.0 PRA -- 19 18.3 PR 13.5 15.6 16.3 3PM 0.5 1.1 1.0



Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Bruce Brown Insights vs. the Heat

Brown has taken 9.3 shots per game this season and made 4.5 per game, which account for 10.5% and 10.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 9.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.1 per game.

Brown's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Heat are second in the league, allowing 109.8 points per game.

Giving up 41.9 rebounds per contest, the Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the league.

In terms of assists, the Heat have allowed 25.6 per contest, 14th in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat are 28th in the NBA, allowing 13.1 makes per game.

Bruce Brown vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/1/2023 21 10 5 2 2 0 1 2/13/2023 32 16 2 3 3 0 0 12/30/2022 26 13 4 1 2 0 0

