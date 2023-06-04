The Denver Nuggets, Jamal Murray included, will play at 8:00 PM on Sunday versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his previous game, a 104-93 win against the Heat, Murray tallied 26 points, six rebounds and 10 assists.

In this piece we'll break down Murray's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 20.0 27.1 Rebounds 5.5 3.9 5.5 Assists 5.5 6.2 6.1 PRA 37.5 30.1 38.7 PR 31.5 23.9 32.6 3PM 3.5 2.6 2.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Jamal Murray's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Jamal Murray Insights vs. the Heat

Murray has taken 16.0 shots per game this season and made 7.3 per game, which account for 14.7% and 13.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 17.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.6 per game.

Murray's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Heat have given up 109.8 points per game, which is second-best in the league.

On the glass, the Heat are sixth in the NBA, conceding 41.9 rebounds per game.

Allowing 25.6 assists per game, the Heat are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Heat are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jamal Murray vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/1/2023 44 26 6 10 2 0 1 12/30/2022 34 14 2 6 1 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Murray or any of his Nuggets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.