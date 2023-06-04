On Sunday, Michael Massey (hitting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Rockies.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: BSKC

Michael Massey At The Plate

Massey is hitting .234 with four doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.

Massey has had a hit in 26 of 51 games this year (51.0%), including multiple hits nine times (17.6%).

He has hit a home run in 7.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Massey has driven in a run in 13 games this year (25.5%), including four games with more than one RBI (7.8%).

In 14 of 51 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 14 .245 AVG .196 .323 OBP .208 .358 SLG .196 4 XBH 0 1 HR 0 6 RBI 4 18/5 K/BB 19/1 1 SB 1 Home Away 26 GP 25 14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (48.0%) 5 (19.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.0%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (16.0%) 2 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.0%) 8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (20.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings