Michael Porter Jr. and the rest of the Denver Nuggets face the Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs on Sunday, at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 104-93 win over the Heat (his previous game) Porter produced 14 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks.

In this article we will look at Porter's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 17.4 14.0 Rebounds 8.5 5.5 8.9 Assists -- 1.0 2.0 PRA 24.5 23.9 24.9 PR 23.5 22.9 22.9 3PM 2.5 3.0 2.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Michael Porter Jr.'s player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Michael Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 11.5% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 13.2 per contest.

He's attempted 7.3 threes per game, or 17.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per contest.

Allowing 109.8 points per game, the Heat are the second-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

On the glass, the Heat have given up 41.9 rebounds per game, which puts them sixth in the league.

In terms of assists, the Heat have allowed 25.6 per game, 14th in the NBA.

The Heat are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 13.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/1/2023 43 14 13 1 2 2 0 2/13/2023 33 17 6 0 5 1 1 12/30/2022 25 10 6 3 0 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Porter or any of his Nuggets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.