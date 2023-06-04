MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rockies - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Sunday, MJ Melendez (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Kansas City Royals play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rockies.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is batting .212 with 10 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 25 walks.
- In 58.5% of his 53 games this season, Melendez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 9.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 26.4% of his games this year, Melendez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 35.8% of his games this season (19 of 53), with two or more runs six times (11.3%).
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|13
|.192
|AVG
|.245
|.289
|OBP
|.302
|.359
|SLG
|.408
|7
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|7
|27/11
|K/BB
|19/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|23
|17 (56.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (60.9%)
|4 (13.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (21.7%)
|11 (36.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (34.8%)
|4 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.3%)
|7 (23.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (30.4%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.16 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 78 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- The Rockies will send Freeland (4-6) out to make his 13th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.22 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the lefty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.22), 46th in WHIP (1.313), and 62nd in K/9 (6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
