Nuggets vs. Heat Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Finals Game 2
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Miami Heat are 8.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Sunday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets hold a 1-0 series lead.
Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Nuggets vs. Heat Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Heat 108
Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Heat
- Pick ATS: Heat (+ 8.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (216)
- The Nuggets (44-36-2 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 17.1% more often than the Heat (30-48-4) this year.
- Denver (10-12-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 8.5 points or more this season (43.5%) than Miami (1-1) does as an 8.5+-point underdog (50%).
- Denver's games have gone over the total 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82), less often than Miami's games have (40 out of 82).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Nuggets are 43-18, while the Heat are 8-16 as moneyline underdogs.
Nuggets Performance Insights
- Denver is scoring 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in NBA) this season, while giving up 112.5 points per contest (eighth-ranked).
- The Nuggets have been one of the top teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are averaging 28.9 per game (second-best in NBA).
- The Nuggets rank fourth-best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 37.9%. They rank 18th in the league by sinking 11.8 three-pointers per contest.
- This year, Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers, accounting for 72.9% of the team's buckets. It has shot 36.1% three-pointers (27.1% of the team's baskets).
