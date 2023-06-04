The Miami Heat are 8.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Sunday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets hold a 1-0 series lead. The matchup has an over/under of 215.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ABC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -8.5 215.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 215.5 points 67 times.

Denver's outings this year have an average total of 228.3, 12.8 more points than this game's over/under.

The Nuggets are 45-37-0 against the spread this season.

Denver has won 43, or 70.5%, of the 61 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Denver has a record of 16-6, a 72.7% win rate, when it's favored by -375 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 78.9% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 215.5 % of Games Over 215.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 67 81.7% 115.8 225.3 112.5 222.3 229.9 Heat 49 59.8% 109.5 225.3 109.8 222.3 219.6

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets have gone 8-2 over their past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

Four of Nuggets' last 10 contests have gone over the total.

In home games, Denver has a better record against the spread (25-16-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (20-21-0).

The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets record are 6.0 more points than the Heat allow (109.8).

Denver has a 39-22 record against the spread and a 48-13 record overall when putting up more than 109.8 points.

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Splits

Nuggets and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 45-37 10-13 38-44 Heat 30-52 1-1 41-41

Nuggets vs. Heat Point Insights

Nuggets Heat 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 39-22 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 15-15 48-13 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 22-8 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 27-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 25-36 28-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 38-23

